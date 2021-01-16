CIA releases Government Documents on UFOs

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 94,421,017
    World
    Confirmed: 94,421,017
    Active: 24,937,283
    Recovered: 67,463,480
    Death: 2,020,254
  • USA 24,104,425
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,104,425
    Active: 9,472,120
    Recovered: 14,230,437
    Death: 401,868
  • India 10,543,659
    India
    Confirmed: 10,543,659
    Active: 211,814
    Recovered: 10,179,715
    Death: 152,130
  • Brazil 8,394,253
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,394,253
    Active: 824,583
    Recovered: 7,361,379
    Death: 208,291
  • Russia 3,544,623
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,544,623
    Active: 542,547
    Recovered: 2,936,991
    Death: 65,085
  • UK 3,316,019
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,316,019
    Active: 1,725,070
    Recovered: 1,503,654
    Death: 87,295
  • Turkey 2,373,115
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,373,115
    Active: 103,404
    Recovered: 2,246,047
    Death: 23,664
  • Italy 2,352,423
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,352,423
    Active: 558,068
    Recovered: 1,713,030
    Death: 81,325
  • Germany 2,024,603
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,024,603
    Active: 320,136
    Recovered: 1,657,900
    Death: 46,567
  • Pakistan 516,770
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 516,770
    Active: 33,763
    Recovered: 472,099
    Death: 10,908
  • China 88,118
    China
    Confirmed: 88,118
    Active: 1,113
    Recovered: 82,370
    Death: 4,635

Washington, 16/1: America’s Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) has declassified the government documents regarding Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs). The declassified files date as back as the ’80s and contain information from the last 30 years.

The 2700 page documents were released at the request of several people under the  Freedom of Information Act for the last 25 years.

According to a report by The Guardian said these documents are currently available on the Black Vault, an online archive of information related to UFOs.

John Greenewald Jr, founder of Black Vault had reportedly asked for the information on UFOs and had bought a CD-ROM that CIA had made with its UFO documents.

 

 

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.