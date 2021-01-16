CIA releases Government Documents on UFOs

-
World
94,421,017
WorldConfirmed: 94,421,017Active: 24,937,283Recovered: 67,463,480Death: 2,020,254
-
USA
24,104,425
USAConfirmed: 24,104,425Active: 9,472,120Recovered: 14,230,437Death: 401,868
-
India
10,543,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,543,659Active: 211,814Recovered: 10,179,715Death: 152,130
-
Brazil
8,394,253
BrazilConfirmed: 8,394,253Active: 824,583Recovered: 7,361,379Death: 208,291
-
Russia
3,544,623
RussiaConfirmed: 3,544,623Active: 542,547Recovered: 2,936,991Death: 65,085
-
UK
3,316,019
UKConfirmed: 3,316,019Active: 1,725,070Recovered: 1,503,654Death: 87,295
-
Turkey
2,373,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,373,115Active: 103,404Recovered: 2,246,047Death: 23,664
-
Italy
2,352,423
ItalyConfirmed: 2,352,423Active: 558,068Recovered: 1,713,030Death: 81,325
-
Germany
2,024,603
GermanyConfirmed: 2,024,603Active: 320,136Recovered: 1,657,900Death: 46,567
-
Pakistan
516,770
PakistanConfirmed: 516,770Active: 33,763Recovered: 472,099Death: 10,908
-
China
88,118
ChinaConfirmed: 88,118Active: 1,113Recovered: 82,370Death: 4,635
Washington, 16/1: America’s Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) has declassified the government documents regarding Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs). The declassified files date as back as the ’80s and contain information from the last 30 years.
The 2700 page documents were released at the request of several people under the Freedom of Information Act for the last 25 years.
According to a report by The Guardian said these documents are currently available on the Black Vault, an online archive of information related to UFOs.
John Greenewald Jr, founder of Black Vault had reportedly asked for the information on UFOs and had bought a CD-ROM that CIA had made with its UFO documents.