Cinema halls are ready to open in UP from 15th October

UP, 13/10: The central government has issued guidelines to reopen the cinema hall and theater from 15 October. In this episode, the UP government issued advisory to open cinema hall and multiplex on Tuesday, October 15. While issuing the order, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Tiwari, said that with the 50 percent capacity, the cinema halls and theaters have been approved to be started from October 15. He told that the social distancing and advisory of the Ministry of Home Affairs will have to be completely followed. Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari issued instructions to all the districts that cinema halls, multiplexes, and theaters will be opened outside the Containment Zone.

50% capacity to be operated

Companies running multiplexes including PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, and Mukta Cinemas are ready to start operating with 50% capacity. Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Cinepolis India, Devang Sampath said, “We welcome this move of the Central Government. About 75 percent of our 350 screens will be open.”