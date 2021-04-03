Clash Between Naxalites and Security Forces in Chattisgarh, 1 Dead

COVID-19 Updates World 130,974,926 World Confirmed: 130,974,926 Active: 22,683,679 Recovered: 105,438,087 Death: 2,853,160

USA 31,315,968 USA Confirmed: 31,315,968 Active: 6,922,462 Recovered: 23,825,896 Death: 567,610

Brazil 12,912,379 Brazil Confirmed: 12,912,379 Active: 1,307,385 Recovered: 11,276,628 Death: 328,366

India 12,396,450 India Confirmed: 12,396,450 Active: 661,853 Recovered: 11,570,440 Death: 164,157

Russia 4,572,077 Russia Confirmed: 4,572,077 Active: 276,191 Recovered: 4,195,869 Death: 100,017

UK 4,353,668 UK Confirmed: 4,353,668 Active: 353,365 Recovered: 3,873,487 Death: 126,816

Italy 3,629,000 Italy Confirmed: 3,629,000 Active: 565,295 Recovered: 2,953,377 Death: 110,328

Turkey 3,400,296 Turkey Confirmed: 3,400,296 Active: 308,942 Recovered: 3,059,462 Death: 31,892

Germany 2,872,379 Germany Confirmed: 2,872,379 Active: 234,558 Recovered: 2,560,400 Death: 77,421

Pakistan 682,888 Pakistan Confirmed: 682,888 Active: 58,500 Recovered: 609,691 Death: 14,697

China 90,252 China Confirmed: 90,252 Active: 203 Recovered: 85,413 Death: 4,636

Bijapur, 3/4: On Saturday, security forces and Naxals got into an encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The martyrdom of a jawan and the injuries to 4 are reported in this encounter.

According to Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi, security forces personnel were patrolling in the forests of Tarrem in Bijapur. Then they were confronted by the Naxalites. A soldier of the security forces was killed in the firing from both sides. At the same time, 4 soldiers were injured.

He said that after the encounter, more troops of security forces have been dispatched to the spot. Simultaneously, a large search operation has been started in the jungle in search of Naxalites. He told that the Naxalites involved in this incident will not be left out.