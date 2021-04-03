ଛାତ୍ର ନେତା ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ ଗିରଫ

-
World
130,974,926
WorldConfirmed: 130,974,926Active: 22,683,679Recovered: 105,438,087Death: 2,853,160
-
USA
31,315,968
USAConfirmed: 31,315,968Active: 6,922,462Recovered: 23,825,896Death: 567,610
-
Brazil
12,912,379
BrazilConfirmed: 12,912,379Active: 1,307,385Recovered: 11,276,628Death: 328,366
-
India
12,396,450
IndiaConfirmed: 12,396,450Active: 661,853Recovered: 11,570,440Death: 164,157
-
Russia
4,572,077
RussiaConfirmed: 4,572,077Active: 276,191Recovered: 4,195,869Death: 100,017
-
UK
4,353,668
UKConfirmed: 4,353,668Active: 353,365Recovered: 3,873,487Death: 126,816
-
Italy
3,629,000
ItalyConfirmed: 3,629,000Active: 565,295Recovered: 2,953,377Death: 110,328
-
Turkey
3,400,296
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,400,296Active: 308,942Recovered: 3,059,462Death: 31,892
-
Germany
2,872,379
GermanyConfirmed: 2,872,379Active: 234,558Recovered: 2,560,400Death: 77,421
-
Pakistan
682,888
PakistanConfirmed: 682,888Active: 58,500Recovered: 609,691Death: 14,697
-
China
90,252
ChinaConfirmed: 90,252Active: 203Recovered: 85,413Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଛାତ୍ର ନେତା ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ ସାହୁଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ସହିଦ ନଗର ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ । କାରକେଡ ରିହର୍ସାଲ ବେଳେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ ପୋଲିସକୁ ଗାଳି ଗୁଲଜ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ସହିଦ ନଗର ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ।
ଏହାସହ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ସୁରକ୍ଷା କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଧମକ ଦେଉଥିବାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଗିରଫ ପରେ ମହେଶ ସାହୁଙ୍କୁ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ।