ଛାତ୍ର ନେତା ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ ଗିରଫ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଛାତ୍ର ନେତା ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ ସାହୁଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ସହିଦ ନଗର ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ । କାରକେଡ ରିହର୍ସାଲ ବେଳେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ ପୋଲିସକୁ ଗାଳି ଗୁଲଜ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ମହେଶ ପ୍ରସାଦ କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ସହିଦ ନଗର ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ।
ଏହାସହ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ସୁରକ୍ଷା କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଧମକ ଦେଉଥିବାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଗିରଫ ପରେ ମହେଶ ସାହୁଙ୍କୁ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
