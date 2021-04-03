IPL 2021:Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel test Positive for Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 130,954,934 World Confirmed: 130,954,934 Active: 22,670,925 Recovered: 105,431,002 Death: 2,853,007

New Delhi, 3/4: Now only a few days are left for IPL 2021 to start, but now the tension has increased in the Delhi Capitals camp. This team has to play it’s first match against Chennai Super Kings after 8 days.

Before the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals got a big shock. The finest spinner of this team, Axar Patel, has been found positive in the Coronavirus Test. It is obvious that the tension of Rishabh Pant’s army must have increased.

A source associated with Delhi Capitals told ANI that the players have been found positive in the test due to ill-luck, they are isolated and all the rules are being followed. Significantly, Axar is the second such player of IPL 2021 who has got corona. Earlier, Nitish Rana of KKR was found positive, but now he is fine.