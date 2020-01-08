Cold waves continued in Odisha

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 8/1: Cold wave continued in Odisha on Tuesday. Daringibadi remains the coldest place in Odisha. The temperature in Odisha is 7-degree Celcius. Meteorologists predicted that the temperature will rise by 3 to 4-degree Celcius. Titlagarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Angul recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, while it was 8.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani, 9 degrees Celsius at Sonepur and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Keonjhargarh.

Cuttack recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius, whereas state capital Bhubaneswar recorded12 degrees Celsius.

