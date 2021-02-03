Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked! Read to know More!

-
Agra, 3/2: The commercial LPG Cylinder price in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has been raised by Rs 190. The price of a 19 kg cylinder in the city has reached Rs 1572 per cylinder now. The news came days after the Budget 2021.
The Agra district consumes around 50,000 commercial cylinders every month. The majority of the consumers are in hotels, restaurants, confectionery etc. Traders and hotel owners are in a bit of trouble after the price hike.
President of Agra division of All India Indane Distributors Association, Vipul Purohit, and Santosh Sikarwar, president of Agra LPG Distributors Association have said that the price hike is a big blow for the traders.
The household LPG Cylinder consumers don’t need to worry as the price remains unaffected. The prices of 14 kg LPG cylinders have not changed, they are stable at Rs 707 per cylinder.