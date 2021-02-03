Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked! Read to know More!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,495,454
    World
    Confirmed: 104,495,454
    Active: 25,855,287
    Recovered: 76,374,907
    Death: 2,265,260
  • USA 27,027,430
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,027,430
    Active: 9,818,915
    Recovered: 16,750,647
    Death: 457,868
  • India 10,778,206
    India
    Confirmed: 10,778,206
    Active: 161,865
    Recovered: 10,461,706
    Death: 154,635
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,240,814
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,240,814
    Active: 208,155
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,459
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

Agra, 3/2: The commercial LPG Cylinder price in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has been raised by Rs 190. The price of a 19 kg cylinder in the city has reached Rs 1572 per cylinder now. The news came days after the Budget 2021.

The Agra district consumes around 50,000 commercial cylinders every month. The majority of the consumers are in hotels, restaurants, confectionery etc. Traders and hotel owners are in a bit of trouble after the price hike.

President of Agra division of All India Indane Distributors Association, Vipul Purohit, and Santosh Sikarwar, president of Agra LPG Distributors Association have said that the price hike is a big blow for the traders.

The household LPG Cylinder consumers don’t need to worry as the price remains unaffected. The prices of 14 kg LPG cylinders have not changed, they are stable at Rs 707 per cylinder.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.