Common blood thinning drugs proves life-saver in COVID-19 situation

A common blood-thinning drug – low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) – has emerged as a potential therapeutic treatment for Covid-19 patients. Doctors said that the drug as a direct injection helps reduce the duration of hospitalization and improves the recovery rate and the rate of sudden death is 90%. Cuts more than. Encouraged by the results, the Experts told the Times of India that doctors across the country are now using this drug as a preventive therapy to prevent irritation and clotting in the blood. Doing in Blood clotting and irritation are the two main complications of SARS-CoV-2 on the human body.

The reasoning of the doctors is straightforward: It is easier to stop the formation of new blood clots/inflammation than it is to treat existing blood clots or inflammation. Pune-based critical care specialist Subal Dixit said, “Post-mortem reports from Italy have shown that small blood clots (micro-thrombus) are formed in the veins by Covid-19, And also leads to Inflammation.