Community transmisson has begun in some areas in India: AIIMS doctor

New Delhi: Novel Coronavirus has reached the community transmission stage in India, according to AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS.

Dr Randeep Guleria said, Cases have sharply increased at some places and localized community spread has also been noticed in some areas, such as Mumbai. We are between Stages 2 and 3.

The AIIMS director, however, clarified that most of India is currently at Stage 2 of coronavirus pandemic.