Thane, 26/5: Due to rising Coronavirus cases in Thane’s Mumbra area, the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to enforce complete lockdown in that area from Tuesday midnight. According to the order only milk and medical shops will be open in Mumbra from 7 am to 9 am, while all other shops, including vegetables and groceries, will remain shut till further orders.

In another update, 13 policemen found Corona positive in Gurugram of Haryana