Congress leader Ahmed Patel hospitalized after contacting Covid-19

New Delhi, 15/11: Ahmed Patel, a senior member of the Congress, was taken to the hospital after his condition became unstable due to COVID-19. Patel had contacted the virus in the first week of October and had been under treatment. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. Patel, 71, had announced via tweet that he had tested positive for the virus on October 1. “His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation…We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” his son, Faisal tweeted. Several Congress members have wished a speedy recovery to Patel, who is reportedly stable and recovering.