“Not victory of Hindutva”: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra’s decision to open places of worship

Mumbai, 15/11: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wasted no time in sending a befitting reply to the BJP for rejoicing that the opening of places of worship is a victory of “Hindutva”. Raut informed that the decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown and the shutting down of places of worship was taken down by PM Narendra Modi in the public interest. He added that there was no reason to rejoice and claim that it was a victory for “Hindutva” as it had nothing to do with Maharashtra Government’s decision to open temples from 16 November, 2020 onwards. MP Raut, while answering the questions arising from BJP MLA Ram Kadam that the Maharashtra Government only opened the temples after the opposition put “immense pressure” on them. The MP replied that the decision was taken in the best interest of people and nothing else.