Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says People must learn from him

COVID-19 Updates World 114,461,339 World Confirmed: 114,461,339 Active: 21,917,141 Recovered: 90,005,158 Death: 2,539,040

USA 29,202,824 USA Confirmed: 29,202,824 Active: 9,045,632 Recovered: 19,632,523 Death: 524,669

India 11,096,731 India Confirmed: 11,096,731 Active: 164,475 Recovered: 10,775,169 Death: 157,087

Brazil 10,517,232 Brazil Confirmed: 10,517,232 Active: 876,529 Recovered: 9,386,440 Death: 254,263

Russia 4,246,079 Russia Confirmed: 4,246,079 Active: 348,160 Recovered: 3,811,797 Death: 86,122

UK 4,170,519 UK Confirmed: 4,170,519 Active: 1,201,606 Recovered: 2,846,208 Death: 122,705

Italy 2,907,825 Italy Confirmed: 2,907,825 Active: 411,966 Recovered: 2,398,352 Death: 97,507

Turkey 2,693,164 Turkey Confirmed: 2,693,164 Active: 98,938 Recovered: 2,565,723 Death: 28,503

Germany 2,444,177 Germany Confirmed: 2,444,177 Active: 125,188 Recovered: 2,248,400 Death: 70,589

Pakistan 579,973 Pakistan Confirmed: 579,973 Active: 21,836 Recovered: 545,277 Death: 12,860

China 89,893 China Confirmed: 89,893 Active: 218 Recovered: 85,039 Death: 4,636

Jammu, 28/2: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Narendra Modi and said that despite becoming the Prime Minister he hasn’t forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a “chaiwala”.

Addressing members of the Gujjar comminity at an event in Jammu, Azad said, “People must learn from Narendra Modi, who despite becoming the Prime Minister, hasn’t forgotten his roots. He proudly calls himself a ‘chai-wala’. Though I have serious political differences with Narendra Modi, the PM is a very grounded person.”

Nabi’s statement came after Modi bid a tearful goodbye to Azad whose term as leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha ended earlier this month.