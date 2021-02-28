Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says People must learn from him

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Jammu, 28/2: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Narendra Modi and said that despite becoming the Prime Minister he hasn’t forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a “chaiwala”.

Addressing members of the Gujjar comminity at an event in Jammu, Azad said, “People must learn from Narendra Modi, who despite becoming the Prime Minister, hasn’t forgotten his roots. He proudly calls himself a ‘chai-wala’. Though I have serious political differences with Narendra Modi, the PM is a very grounded person.”

Nabi’s statement came after Modi bid a tearful goodbye to Azad whose term as leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha ended earlier this month.

