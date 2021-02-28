New York Governor Accused Of Sexual Harassment Again

This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, has been accused of sexual harassment.

New York, 28/2: A second ex-employee of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment. Mr. Cuomo has denied the charges on Saturday.

The allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett. She told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020.

According to Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the paper. However, he did not touch her inappropriately she clarified.

She added that she spoke to Cuomo’s chief of staff and legal counsel, who transferred her to another post in another building. Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation.

In a statement, Cuomo said he “never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.”

He said he wanted to support Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor.

The governor asked for “a full and thorough outside review” of these charges, led by a former federal judge.

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments,” he added.

