New York Governor Accused Of Sexual Harassment Again

COVID-19 Updates World 114,461,339 World Confirmed: 114,461,339 Active: 21,917,141 Recovered: 90,005,158 Death: 2,539,040

USA 29,202,824 USA Confirmed: 29,202,824 Active: 9,045,632 Recovered: 19,632,523 Death: 524,669

India 11,096,731 India Confirmed: 11,096,731 Active: 164,475 Recovered: 10,775,169 Death: 157,087

Brazil 10,517,232 Brazil Confirmed: 10,517,232 Active: 876,529 Recovered: 9,386,440 Death: 254,263

Russia 4,246,079 Russia Confirmed: 4,246,079 Active: 348,160 Recovered: 3,811,797 Death: 86,122

UK 4,170,519 UK Confirmed: 4,170,519 Active: 1,201,606 Recovered: 2,846,208 Death: 122,705

Italy 2,907,825 Italy Confirmed: 2,907,825 Active: 411,966 Recovered: 2,398,352 Death: 97,507

Turkey 2,693,164 Turkey Confirmed: 2,693,164 Active: 98,938 Recovered: 2,565,723 Death: 28,503

Germany 2,444,177 Germany Confirmed: 2,444,177 Active: 125,188 Recovered: 2,248,400 Death: 70,589

Pakistan 579,973 Pakistan Confirmed: 579,973 Active: 21,836 Recovered: 545,277 Death: 12,860

China 89,893 China Confirmed: 89,893 Active: 218 Recovered: 85,039 Death: 4,636

New York, 28/2: A second ex-employee of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment. Mr. Cuomo has denied the charges on Saturday.

The allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett. She told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020.

According to Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the paper. However, he did not touch her inappropriately she clarified.

She added that she spoke to Cuomo’s chief of staff and legal counsel, who transferred her to another post in another building. Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation.

In a statement, Cuomo said he “never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.”

He said he wanted to support Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor.

The governor asked for “a full and thorough outside review” of these charges, led by a former federal judge.

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments,” he added.

This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, has been accused of sexual harassment.