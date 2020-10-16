Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi,16/10: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Many politicians have been infected by the deadly virus. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been tested for Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to announce the news. He was in-home quarantine.

