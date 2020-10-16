New Delhi,16/10: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Many politicians have been infected by the deadly virus. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been tested for Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to announce the news. He was in-home quarantine.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020