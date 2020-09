The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tested Coronavirus positive.

“My Corona# Covid19 report has returned positive. As per the advice of doctors, other tests are being conducted,” Deepender tweeted.

Other parliamentarians from Haryana who recently contracted COVID-19 are Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad), Sanjay Bhatia (Karnal), Brijendra Singh (Hisar) and Nayab Singh Saini (Kurukshetra).