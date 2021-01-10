ବୃନ୍ଦାବନ କଲୋନୀ କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ଘୋଷିତ

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
90,238,862
WorldConfirmed: 90,238,862Active: 23,697,625Recovered: 64,603,840Death: 1,937,397
-
USA
22,712,514
USAConfirmed: 22,712,514Active: 8,935,226Recovered: 13,395,752Death: 381,536
-
India
10,460,179
IndiaConfirmed: 10,460,179Active: 225,019Recovered: 10,084,011Death: 151,149
-
Brazil
8,075,998
BrazilConfirmed: 8,075,998Active: 729,330Recovered: 7,144,011Death: 202,657
-
Russia
3,401,954
RussiaConfirmed: 3,401,954Active: 561,228Recovered: 2,778,889Death: 61,837
-
UK
3,017,409
UKConfirmed: 3,017,409Active: 1,529,574Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 80,868
-
Turkey
2,317,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,317,118Active: 104,440Recovered: 2,190,047Death: 22,631
-
Italy
2,257,866
ItalyConfirmed: 2,257,866Active: 572,842Recovered: 1,606,630Death: 78,394
-
Germany
1,919,514
GermanyConfirmed: 1,919,514Active: 352,998Recovered: 1,525,300Death: 41,216
-
Pakistan
502,416
PakistanConfirmed: 502,416Active: 34,803Recovered: 456,969Death: 10,644
-
China
87,433
ChinaConfirmed: 87,433Active: 588Recovered: 82,211Death: 4,634
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା୧୦/୦୧: ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ର ବୃନ୍ଦାବନ କଲୋନୀ କୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ଘୋଷିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।ଏହି କଲୋନୀ ରେ 11 ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।ଏତେ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ର କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବାରୁ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ। କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ 14 ଦିନ ପାଇଁ କଣ୍ଟାନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।