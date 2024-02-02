fbpx

ରାହୁଲଙ୍କ ‘ଭାରତ ଯୋଡୋ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଯାତ୍ରା’କୁ ନେଇ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ପୁଣି ବିବାଦ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ମୁର୍ଶିଦାବାଦରେ କ’ଣ ହେଲା?

By Sunil Kumar Samal

କୋଲକତା: ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କ ‘ଭାରତ ଯୋଡୋ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଯାତ୍ରା’କୁ ନେଇ ପୁଣି ବିବାଦ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି। ରାହୁଲଙ୍କ ଗସ୍ତ ଆଜି ମୁର୍ଶିଦାବାଦରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। କିନ୍ତୁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ କହିଛି ଯେ ମୁର୍ଶିଦାବାଦ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଏହି ଯାତ୍ରା ବନ୍ଦ କରିବାକୁ କହୁଛି। ଆଜିଠାରୁ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଛି ବୋଲି ମୁର୍ସିଦାବାଦ ଏଏସ୍ପି ମାଜିଦ ଖାନ୍ କହିଛନ୍ତି। ବିଦ୍ୟାର୍ଥୀମାନେ ଯାତ୍ରା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି। ଆମେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ କହିଛୁ ଯେ ଆମେ ରାଲି ଏବଂ ମାଇକ୍ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବାକୁ ଦେବୁ ନାହିଁ।

କିନ୍ତୁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ଅଧୀର ରଂଜନ ଚୌଧୁରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେଉଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ସକାଳ ସାଢ଼େ ୮ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ପରୀକ୍ଷା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ। ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନ ୧୦ଟାରୁ ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୧ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। “ଆମେ ଡ୍ରମ୍ ଏବଂ ମାଇକ୍ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରୁନାହୁଁ। ଏହା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଶାନ୍ତିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଯାତ୍ରା । ଆମେ ଠିକ୍ ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିବୁ ।

 

