Cops in Maharashtra forced girls to strip and Dance

Mumbai, 3/3: In a heart-wrenching incident, a few cops along with some other men allegedly forced a few girls to strip and dance at a government-run hostel in Jalgaon of Maharashtra. The incident was reported at the Ashadeep Women’s Hostel in Jalgaon city.

The issue was brought into the limelight by BJP MLA of Chikhli constituency, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale, when she raised the question in the lower house. A local NGO from the city had raised a complaint to the district collector about the incident on Tuesday.

“This incident has brought shame to the state as the police are also involved in such acts. Those responsible for providing security to women are themselves turning into predators. There could be more such women who might have fallen prey. We demand strict action in this regard,” Shweta Mahale said.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the matter. Replying to the issue raised by Mahale, Deshmukh said that the state will form a 4-member committee to probe the incident and submit a report in two days.