Corona Vaccine Kills A Man in UP

Lucknow, 18/1: A hospital worker from Uttar Pradesh has died after receiving Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Covishield’. The man was administered with the vaccine 24 hours before his death. Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has confirmed the death of a Moradabad hospital employee, identified as Mahipal Singh.

According to the CMO Mahipal Singh has died due to a heart attack. The post-mortem report has confirmed so.

Mahipal Singh took the vaccine on Friday, 16 January, the day when the vaccination drive in the country.

 

