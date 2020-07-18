Corona vaccine to be launched by March 2021: Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has started clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine from July 15. Giving this information, Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, and MD of Zydus Cadila, said that the clinical trial of ‘ZyCoV-D’, a potential vaccine for COVID-19, will be completed in seven months. He said “Zydus Cadila is preparing to complete the phase-I and phase-two clinical trials in the next three months. After that its data will be assigned to the regulator. Also, the company is also preparing to make the most effective Remdesivir used for the treatment of Coronavirus.