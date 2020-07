Ram Mandir: Bhoomi Pujan is likely to be held on August 5

The date of Bhoomi Poojan is to be finalized in the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, the trust which is tasked with the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18. The timing of the meeting is at 3 PM.

According to reports, the Bhoomi Pujan may take place on August 5.