Corona Vaccine: Vaccination to start in January, normalcy expected to return by october
SII chief Adar Poonawala has said that the vaccination drive of the coronavirus vaccine may start by January 2021 as his company is expecting to get emergency-use authorisation by the month-end and Indians could expect a normal life by October 2021.
New Delhi, 13/12: Chief of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala on Saturday said that the vaccination drive of the coronavirus vaccine may start by January 2021 as his company is expecting to get emergency-use authorization by the month-end and Indians could expect a normal life by October 2021.
By this month-end, we might get an emergency license (for the coronavirus vaccine), but the actual license for wider use might come in at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators give a nod, India’s vaccination drive can start by January 2021,” Adar Poonawalla said. The Serum chief added, “Once 20% of India gets the coronavirus vaccine, we can hopefully see the confidence and sentiments coming back, and by September-October next year hopefully there will be enough vaccines for everyone and normal life can return.”
Adar Poonawalla has said the government wants to procure 300-400 million doses by July 2021 and Serum is preparing to manufacture enough coronavirus vaccines for the government as well as private markets.