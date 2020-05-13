400 researchers are working to find Coronavirus vaccine : WHO

Coronavirus infection has caused stagnation in the world. About 400 researchers are working day and night to prevent infections and prepare vaccines in 100 organizations. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Tedros Adhanom Ghebrayes informed that 40 countries around the world have provided $ 800 billion dollars to continue the research. He said this while attending a video conference meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council. “It will take 12 to 18 months to prepare a coronavirus vaccine,” he said. “The funding provided is not enough,” he also added