Mumbai, 13/5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the package to combat the Coronavirus crisis has a positive impact on the share market. The BSE Sensex jumped 935.42 points to 32,306.54. NIFTY edged higher by 196 points or 2.13% at 9,393. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank up by 3.5%, financial service by 3.1 %. and auto by 2.8%.