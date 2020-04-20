Corona virus situation getting worse in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkatta : Home Ministry

New Delhi, 20/4: The central government said on Monday that the situation with COVID-19 was particularly dire in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and some other parts of West Bengal. The coronavirus is likely to spread if people violate lockdown restrictions in all areas.

In a letter to the state governments and the Union Territories, the Home Ministry said there had been widespread attacks on health workers directly serving the COVID-19, complete violations of social distances, and traffic in urban areas. All of this should stop.

The Home Ministry has stressed that the situation in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Kolkata in West Bengal, Kolkata in East Medinipur, North 24 Pragana, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri is very dire. The news of the lockdown violation found poses a threat to public health and could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

The central government has formed six inter-ministerial teams to assess the relevant areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal and issue the necessary directives. The team will report to the central government in the greater interest of the public.