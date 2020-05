New Delhi, 28/4: The deadly Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India. The situation is getting worse day by day. According to reports, 1301 people have died due to COVID-19. Moreover, 39,980 people have been affected by the deadly virus. Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan remained the worst affected state in the Country whereas Goa and Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim have been declared as COVID-19 free states.