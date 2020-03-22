Coronavirus: Complete shutdown in Punjab

Punjab, 22/3: Punjab Chief Minister has ordered a complete shutdown in the state till 31st March due to the Coronavirus scare. Only essential services will be allowed to function. All Deputy Commissioners and SSPs have been directed to issue relevant orders and implement the restrictions immediately, a top government functionary told.

Ordered statewide lock down till 31st March to check spread of #Covid19

All essential Govt services will continue & shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open.

All DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately. pic.twitter.com/Wa2iqpDChY

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 22, 2020