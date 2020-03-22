Coronavirus: Complete shutdown in Punjab

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 102

Punjab, 22/3: Punjab Chief Minister has ordered a complete shutdown in the state till 31st March due to the Coronavirus scare. Only essential services will be allowed to function. All Deputy Commissioners and SSPs have been directed to issue relevant orders and implement the restrictions immediately, a top government functionary told.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.