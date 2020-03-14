Coronavirus effect will reduce in Summer!

Washington, 14/3: The Coronavirus has spread to about 45 countries around the world, and has become a major concern. On social media, it has been reported that the corona virus will die and reduce its incidence if it dries up. However, no scientific reason for this has yet been revealed. The World Health Organization (WHO), on the other hand, says the coronavirus can spread its body in any weather. “It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or hot,” he said. Because no scientific reason is known yet. The WHO has said it is difficult to say in which environment the virus is spreading, as an appropriate treatment for coronary heart disease has not been forthcoming.