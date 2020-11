Lisbon, 20/11: Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus, the Portugal parliament has voted in a comfortable majority to extend the country’s state of emergency by two weeks.

The state of emergency has helped the government to impose the weekend curfew and the night-time curfew across the country.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control, Portugal’s 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population is 769 — higher than neighboring Spain and close to France and Italy,