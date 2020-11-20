IOCL has invited applications for 436 vacancies

New Delhi, 20/11: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL) has invited applications to recruit for 436 vacancies of technical and non-technical staffs across the states of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The application forms will be available on the website of IOCL from 23 November 2020 and the last date to fill up the form is 19 December 2020. For more information, interested candidates can log into the official website of IOCL.