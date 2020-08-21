Coronavirus raises BCCI’s Concern , Warns players to maintain protocol

Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is why the concern of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased, as the BCCI is organizing the 13th season of IPL in UAE this time. The teams of Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have already reached Dubai for the IPL League starting in UAE from 19 September. Other teams will reach UAE in the coming days.

A BCCI official said that all players and IPL team owners were told to take care of themselves.

“The players, coaching staff, owners, and other members have been given strict instructions. We do not want anyone else to be affected due to someone’s mistake,” the official said.

He said, ” UAE will provide all the necessary assistance regarding the safety of the players (medical or other). The owners of the teams are also forbidden to roam freely here and there as the cases of coronaviruses are no less in that country. Are. After all this time the IPL is going to happen and everyone has to respect it and be more responsible. “