Coronavirus threat in 60 countries

Tehran, 2/3: The virus, which has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to nearly 40 countries. Not only is it killing people, but it has also severely affected the economies of many countries. In China, the rate of infection is declining, and in countries like Iran and South Korea, it is on the rise, which has caused concern around the world. The death toll due to Coronavirusin Iran rose to 57 on Sunday. In addition, seven people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran. In the last 24 hours, 365 new patients have been identified. South Korea, on the other hand, has the highest number of infections outside China. The total number of patients reached 3,527 after the coronavirus was detected in 36 people on Sunday, according to the government. There have been 20 deaths so far. The number of infected is expected to rise as South Korean authorities inspect 2,70,000 members of the Shincheonji Church. Roads in the South Korean city of Daegu have been razed to the ground. There were a few shops where some people wearing masks were seen shopping. People are advised to stay home. The school has been closed for a week, while the city of Daegu has announced a three-week holiday.