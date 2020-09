Coronavirus vaccine : China’s Kangtai gets approval for clinical trial of Covid vaccine

In a piece of good news, China’s Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products announced it got all the regulatory permission to start clinical trials of the Coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese medical products regulator.

Kangtai’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate has triggered antibodies after being tested in mice and monkeys, and vaccinated monkeys tolerated high levels of the coronavirus.