Coronavirus won’t be the last Pandemic, says WHO Chief

Geneva, 27/12: The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID 19 Pandemic won’t be the last pandemic, and improving human healthcare is impossible without taking care of climate change and animal welfare.
Tedros said, “For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect… We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand.”
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s September 2019 first annual report on world readiness for health emergencies had stated that the world is underprepared for pandemics and health emergencies.
“History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life… The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals, and the planet … Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that’s making our earth less habitable,” said Tedros.
“We can ensure that our children and their children inherit a safer, more resilient, and more sustainable world” Tedros added.