Coronavirus won’t be the last Pandemic, says WHO Chief

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
    World
    Confirmed: 80,731,992
    Active: 22,044,473
    Recovered: 56,922,606
    Death: 1,764,913
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,433,847
    Active: 7,683,425
    Recovered: 11,410,501
    Death: 339,921
    India
    Confirmed: 10,188,392
    Active: 279,195
    Recovered: 9,761,538
    Death: 147,659
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,465,806
    Active: 799,525
    Recovered: 6,475,466
    Death: 190,815
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,256,005
    Active: 2,185,600
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,405
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,133,373
    Active: 119,715
    Recovered: 1,994,034
    Death: 19,624
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,038,759
    Active: 580,941
    Recovered: 1,386,198
    Death: 71,620
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,643,169
    Active: 389,312
    Recovered: 1,223,700
    Death: 30,157
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 471,335
    Active: 39,329
    Recovered: 422,132
    Death: 9,874
    China
    Confirmed: 86,955
    Active: 334
    Recovered: 81,987
    Death: 4,634

Geneva, 27/12: The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID 19 Pandemic won’t be the last pandemic, and improving human healthcare is impossible without taking care of climate change and animal welfare.

Tedros said, “For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect… We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand.”

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s September 2019 first annual report on world readiness for health emergencies had stated that the world is underprepared for pandemics and health emergencies.

“History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life… The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals, and the planet … Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that’s making our earth less habitable,” said Tedros.

“We can ensure that our children and their children inherit a safer, more resilient, and more sustainable world” Tedros added.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
