COVID-19: Bad news for 13 lakh railway employees!

To deal with the losses from Coronavirus Lockdown, the Railway Ministry is planning to cut the salary and allowances of more than 13 lakh officers and employees. Under this, the allowances of overtime duty, including Travel Allowance, Dearness Allowance, will be abolished. Apart from this, train drivers and guards will not be given per kilometer allowance for running the train. Indian Railways is already going through a severe financial crisis due to the lockdown. The allowance for overtime duty can be reduced by 50 percent.

According to the report of the Hindustan Times, the Ministry of Railways has suggested a 50 percent reduction in the allowance of Rs 530 per 500 km for the driver and guard of Mail-Express. Along with this, it is recommended to cut the salary of railway employees from 10 percent to 35 percent in six months.