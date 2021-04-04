Covid 19 Cases May Go Upto 1.4 Crore till the end of May: IISC Bengaluru

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bengaluru, 4/4: Coronavirus cases in the country are making new records every day. The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru has predicted that the coronavirus may be at its peak by mid-April. With this, by May, the total number of infected can cross 1.4 crore.

IISC Professor Shashikumar said that this estimate has been made keeping in mind the growing trend of Corona so far. According to this estimate, by the middle of April, Corona can reach its peak and the number of active cases can reach 7.3 lakhs. At the same time, by the end of April, the number of active cases of corona can be up to 10.7 lakhs.

Professor Shashikumar said that it is estimated that between April and May, coronavirus infection will spread rapidly and by the end of May the active cases will cross 20 lakhs. He predicted that by May the total corona infection figures could cross 1.4 crore.

According to the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra ranks first in terms of coronavirus infection.  277 people have died from Corona in the last 48 hours in the state. More than 9 thousand new cases of corona have been reported in Maharashtra capital Mumbai. Due to which the situation has started deteriorating there too. The rate of recovery in the state is 84.49 percent and the death rate is 1.88 percent.

Professor Shashikumar said that if people follow Coronavirus rules from now on, then this epidemic can be stopped. For this, all people will inevitably have to wear masks and follow social distance. Along with this, when they get their turn, they will have to take the Corona vaccine at all costs. Only through these measures can this virus be defeated.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
