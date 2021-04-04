ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଭୟାନକ ସ୍ଥିତି: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୭୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୪ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୪୭୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୭୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୯୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 3rd April
New Positive Cases: 471
In quarantine: 278
Local contacts: 193
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 36
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 4, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୨ ହଜାର ୬୯୫ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ହଜାର ୬୩୫ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୦୮୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୮୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Nuapada: 42
23. Puri: 14
24. Rayagada: 8
25. Sambalpur: 27
26. Sonepur: 2
27. Sundargarh: 85
28. State Pool: 9
New recoveries: 205
Cumulative tested: 9159929
Positive: 342695
Recovered: 337635
Active cases: 3085
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 4, 2021