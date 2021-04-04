ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଭୟାନକ ସ୍ଥିତି: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୭୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୪ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୪୭୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୭୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୯୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 3rd April

New Positive Cases: 471

In quarantine: 278

Local contacts: 193

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 36

