RCB Opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for Covid 19

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,381,780
    World
    Confirmed: 131,381,780
    Active: 22,768,246
    Recovered: 105,753,963
    Death: 2,859,571
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,485,509
    India
    Confirmed: 12,485,509
    Active: 691,565
    Recovered: 11,629,289
    Death: 164,655
  • Russia 4,572,077
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,572,077
    Active: 276,191
    Recovered: 4,195,869
    Death: 100,017
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/4: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team opener Devdutt Padikkal is found Covid 19 positive. This is a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore before the start of IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are scheduled to play their first match on 9 April against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

After Devdutt Padikkal was found Corona positive, he is finding it difficult to play in the first match of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Devdutt Padikkal is in the best form right now. For  Karnataka and in the IPL, the bat of Padikkal is speaking very well. He recently scored 737 runs in 7 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of over 147.

Devdutt Padikkal made a blistering debut in the last IPL season and scored the most runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Right now, after coming to Corona positive, he has isolated himself. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team has so far failed to win the IPL title even once. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought stars like Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson in the auction this year. Before Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals spinner Akshar Patel was also found to be Corona positive.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.