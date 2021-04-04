RCB Opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for Covid 19

-
New Delhi, 4/4: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team opener Devdutt Padikkal is found Covid 19 positive. This is a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore before the start of IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are scheduled to play their first match on 9 April against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.
After Devdutt Padikkal was found Corona positive, he is finding it difficult to play in the first match of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Devdutt Padikkal is in the best form right now. For Karnataka and in the IPL, the bat of Padikkal is speaking very well. He recently scored 737 runs in 7 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of over 147.
Devdutt Padikkal made a blistering debut in the last IPL season and scored the most runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Right now, after coming to Corona positive, he has isolated himself. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team has so far failed to win the IPL title even once. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought stars like Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson in the auction this year. Before Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals spinner Akshar Patel was also found to be Corona positive.