RCB Opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 131,381,780 World Confirmed: 131,381,780 Active: 22,768,246 Recovered: 105,753,963 Death: 2,859,571

USA 31,383,126 USA Confirmed: 31,383,126 Active: 6,919,981 Recovered: 23,894,632 Death: 568,513

Brazil 12,953,597 Brazil Confirmed: 12,953,597 Active: 1,317,554 Recovered: 11,305,746 Death: 330,297

India 12,485,509 India Confirmed: 12,485,509 Active: 691,565 Recovered: 11,629,289 Death: 164,655

Russia 4,572,077 Russia Confirmed: 4,572,077 Active: 276,191 Recovered: 4,195,869 Death: 100,017

UK 4,357,091 UK Confirmed: 4,357,091 Active: 341,810 Recovered: 3,888,455 Death: 126,826

Italy 3,650,247 Italy Confirmed: 3,650,247 Active: 564,855 Recovered: 2,974,688 Death: 110,704

Turkey 3,445,052 Turkey Confirmed: 3,445,052 Active: 330,298 Recovered: 3,082,676 Death: 32,078

Germany 2,886,020 Germany Confirmed: 2,886,020 Active: 239,118 Recovered: 2,569,400 Death: 77,502

Pakistan 687,908 Pakistan Confirmed: 687,908 Active: 60,072 Recovered: 613,058 Death: 14,778

China 90,273 China Confirmed: 90,273 Active: 215 Recovered: 85,422 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/4: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team opener Devdutt Padikkal is found Covid 19 positive. This is a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore before the start of IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are scheduled to play their first match on 9 April against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

After Devdutt Padikkal was found Corona positive, he is finding it difficult to play in the first match of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Devdutt Padikkal is in the best form right now. For Karnataka and in the IPL, the bat of Padikkal is speaking very well. He recently scored 737 runs in 7 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of over 147.

Devdutt Padikkal made a blistering debut in the last IPL season and scored the most runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Right now, after coming to Corona positive, he has isolated himself. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team has so far failed to win the IPL title even once. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought stars like Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson in the auction this year. Before Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals spinner Akshar Patel was also found to be Corona positive.