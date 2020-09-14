COVID-19 vaccine will not be available for everyone before the end of 2024; Adar Poonawalla

The head of the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines said that by the end of 2024, Covid-19 Vaccine will be available to everyone. Coronavirus Vaccine will not be able to be given to everyone before the end 2024. In an interview with the Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla, the head of Serum Institute of India, said that the pharmaceutical companies have not increased production rapidly, causing the entire population of the world to vaccinate in a short time. To be applied. Poonawala said, “It will take four to five years for everyone on this earth to get the vaccine.”

Adar Poonawalla had earlier said that if every dose of Coronavirus Vaccine is given two doses, as in the case of Measles or Rotavirus, then the world has 15 Arab doses will be needed.