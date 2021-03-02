COVID-19 will not be finished by end of 2021: WHO

COVID-19 Updates World 115,031,551 World Confirmed: 115,031,551 Active: 21,722,583 Recovered: 90,757,614 Death: 2,551,354

USA 29,314,254 USA Confirmed: 29,314,254 Active: 8,969,496 Recovered: 19,817,532 Death: 527,226

India 11,124,527 India Confirmed: 11,124,527 Active: 168,331 Recovered: 10,798,921 Death: 157,275

Brazil 10,589,608 Brazil Confirmed: 10,589,608 Active: 876,672 Recovered: 9,457,100 Death: 255,836

Russia 4,257,650 Russia Confirmed: 4,257,650 Active: 348,121 Recovered: 3,823,074 Death: 86,455

UK 4,182,009 UK Confirmed: 4,182,009 Active: 1,099,172 Recovered: 2,959,884 Death: 122,953

Italy 2,938,371 Italy Confirmed: 2,938,371 Active: 424,333 Recovered: 2,416,093 Death: 97,945

Turkey 2,711,479 Turkey Confirmed: 2,711,479 Active: 104,660 Recovered: 2,578,181 Death: 28,638

Germany 2,455,569 Germany Confirmed: 2,455,569 Active: 120,045 Recovered: 2,264,600 Death: 70,924

Pakistan 582,528 Pakistan Confirmed: 582,528 Active: 22,184 Recovered: 547,406 Death: 12,938

China 89,923 China Confirmed: 89,923 Active: 200 Recovered: 85,087 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/3: The World Health Organization(WHO) on Tuesday said that it is “unrealistic” to think the pandemic to be over by the end of 2021.

“I think it will be very premature, and I think unrealistic, to think that we’re going to finish with this virus by the end of the year,” Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said at a press conference

“But I think what we can, if we’re smart, finish with the hospitalizations, the deaths, and the tragedy associated with this pandemic,” he said.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the WHO, added that “the goal of COVAX is to bring an end to the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021.”

COVAX is a program led by the WHO, Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It aims at distributing Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

“We still face a huge challenge in rolling out vaccines equitably and fairly to those who most need them around the world,” Ryan said.

“We’re in a much better position than we were. But nothing is guaranteed,” he added.