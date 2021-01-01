Covishield gets approval from Government for emergency use

-
World
83,934,165
-
USA
20,445,654
-
India
10,286,709
-
Brazil
7,675,973
-
Russia
3,186,336
-
UK
2,488,780
-
Turkey
2,208,652
-
Italy
2,107,166
-
Germany
1,745,518
-
Pakistan
482,178
-
China
87,071
New Delhi, 1/1: The Oxford COVID 19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India(SII) has got the approval for emergency use by a government-appointed panel. The vaccine will now be sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for further approval.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) is making the vaccine Covishield developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca. The other vaccine, Covaxin that is developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also presented its data before the panel. Pfizer had asked for more time to present their data.