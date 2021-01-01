Covishield gets approval from Government for emergency use

COVID-19 Updates World 83,934,165 World Confirmed: 83,934,165 Active: 22,665,525 Recovered: 59,440,397 Death: 1,828,243

USA 20,445,654 USA Confirmed: 20,445,654 Active: 7,965,633 Recovered: 12,125,806 Death: 354,215

India 10,286,709 India Confirmed: 10,286,709 Active: 254,230 Recovered: 9,883,461 Death: 149,018

Brazil 7,675,973 Brazil Confirmed: 7,675,973 Active: 733,932 Recovered: 6,747,065 Death: 194,976

Russia 3,186,336 Russia Confirmed: 3,186,336 Active: 548,643 Recovered: 2,580,138 Death: 57,555

UK 2,488,780 UK Confirmed: 2,488,780 Active: 2,415,268 Recovered: N/A Death: 73,512

Turkey 2,208,652 Turkey Confirmed: 2,208,652 Active: 87,121 Recovered: 2,100,650 Death: 20,881

Italy 2,107,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,107,166 Active: 569,896 Recovered: 1,463,111 Death: 74,159

Germany 1,745,518 Germany Confirmed: 1,745,518 Active: 383,136 Recovered: 1,328,200 Death: 34,182

Pakistan 482,178 Pakistan Confirmed: 482,178 Active: 34,773 Recovered: 437,229 Death: 10,176

China 87,071 China Confirmed: 87,071 Active: 370 Recovered: 82,067 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 1/1: The Oxford COVID 19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India(SII) has got the approval for emergency use by a government-appointed panel. The vaccine will now be sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for further approval.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is making the vaccine Covishield developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca. The other vaccine, Covaxin that is developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also presented its data before the panel. Pfizer had asked for more time to present their data.