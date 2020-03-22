Cricket coach suspended after misbehaving with a female cricketer

Baroda, 22/3: Atul Bedade, the women’s team coach of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), has been suspended after allegations of misconduct surfaced. Atul, the explosive batsman who played for India, was appointed as the coach of the Baroda women’s team in the 2019-20 season. He played 13 ODIs for the country on the 14. He made personal comments about the woman, who used abusive language. Atul has been suspended following the allegations. According to reports, some members of the Baroda women’s group and their families were charged. Atul has played with legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Binod Kambli. After retiring from cricket, he worked as an umpire, pitch curator and coach.