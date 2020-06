Portuguese and Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the no.4 spot on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 with a faltering earning of USD 105 million preceding expenses and taxes in the most recent year.

This as well as completed in front of his most outstanding opponent Leonel Messi – who ranked fifth on the list.

According to Forbes, the Juventus forward has become the first footballer in history to procure $1 billion over his playing time.