Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu won’t leave the Congress and join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab CM and Veteran Congress leader Capt Amrinder Singh has refuted rumors.

Political expert Prashant Kishore is believed to have spoken to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Sidhu about the incident, while Amarinder made it clear that he was in talks with Prashant Kishore. Sidhu, 56, resigned from the Punjab cabinet last year after a series of disputes with the chief minister.