Cristiano Ronaldo wants to act in a movie after retirement

Dubai,29/12: One of the greatest football ever Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his retirement plans in an exclusive interview. He wants to feature in Hollywood movie as a hero.

Ronaldo said to ESPNFC at Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday night.”One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie,”

“The moment my body is no longer responding in the right way on the field, then it would be the time to leave.

“I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them.”

“The love of football is the main motive in achieving all the titles I ever won,” he added. “There are no special miracles or secrets in my success story or any other success story. Rather, it is a great dedication to what you do.

“At the age of 34, I still have that fitness through diligence and hard work to get titles.”

The Five-time Ballan D Or winner also wants to continue his studies after retirement.