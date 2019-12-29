Haryana Government launches new scheme providing food to farmers for RS 10

Haryana, 29/12: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a scheme to provide the farmer’s food for rs 10. This will provide a nutritious meal to the farmers. This will also include farmers from the sugar mills.

The decision was taken by Khattar in the meeting of party volunteers in Rohtak’s canal rest house.

Government-subsidized canteens will provide ‘thalis’ containing rice, dal, chapatis, and seasonal vegetable, prepared by self-help groups at Rs 10. First of these canteens will be inaugurated in Panchkula, Nuh, Bhiwani, and Fatehabad soon.