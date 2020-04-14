Cyber attackers may hack your data using ZOOM app

New Delhi, 14/4; The coronavirus is now the most deadly condition in the world. Many companies and private companies have asked their employees to stay home and work. Video meetings are held for the work. The video conferencing app, nicknamed ‘Zoom ’, has been helpful at this point. Now the app is in the news. This allows 100 people to make video calls at once. This means that 100 people can see and talk to each other. As a result, the popularity of the Zoom app is growing not only in India but all over the world. However, there are allegations that the app’s data is not secure. This means that with this app, users’ mobile phone and laptop data may be in the hands of someone else, which is a big concern.

India has a national nodal agency for cybersecurity. That is the CERT-IN4 (The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team4). The agency, which is under the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, has warned Indians to be vigilant in the face of data security in ‘Zoom’. Failure to use this app may result in cyberattacks. In addition, there is a high risk of leaking sensitive user information to cybercriminals, the agency said.