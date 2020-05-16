Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify within next 24 hours

Indian Metrological Department has predicted that the cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify within the next 24 hours. It may turn into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’. The cyclonic storm is revolved around 1100 km south of Paradip off Odisha coast, 1250 km south of Digha, and 1330 km south-southwest of Khepupara off Bangladesh coast.

As indicated by the most recent updates, the West Bengal state government has demanded two NDRF groups to be sent at two areas in the state in the wake of the Cyclone Amphan. One group will be sent at Sagar Island while the other will be at Kakdwip. The two groups will be conveyed by tonight. The state government will look for additional groups after the met office shares data on the landfall in the resulting 24 hours.