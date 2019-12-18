Cyrus Mistry returns as executive Chairman of Tata sons.

New Delhi,18/12: Cyrus Mistry has won his war against the TATA group. National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored the position of Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata sons. It has also termed the appointment of N Chandra as the successor of Cyrus illegal.

Cyrus is a minority stakeholder in the Tata group. He was removed from the position of Executive Chairman of the Tata group by the majority stakeholder Tata sons after a spat. Mistry accused the Tata sons of mismanagement of funds and oppressing the minority stakeholders.